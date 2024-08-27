Four Palestinian journalists have been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of their fearless reporting during the Israel/ Hamas war.

Photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, TV reporter Hind Khoudary, journalist and activist Bisan Owda and veteran reporter Wael Al-Dahdouh have all been recognised for their courageous efforts in covering the ongoing conflict.

Taking to social media, Azaiza posted: “I have been nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace prize ‘for giving the world an insight into the atrocities in gaza.’

“Wish me luck and I hope my people will get peace now. Free Palestine”.

Before the war, Azaiza’s posts highlighted the everyday life and beauty of Gaza, but he gained prominence after putting a spotlight of the wartime struggles of Palestinians.

According to Palestine’s Health Ministry, at least 40,405 Palestinians have been killed and 93,356 wounded in relentless Israeli bombardments.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has registered 285 candidates for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, including 196 individuals and 89 organisations.

This year’s nominations reflected a diverse range of advocates for peace, including those involved in various global conflicts, including Gaza and Ukraine.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct 11 and awarded on Dec 10, continuing the tradition of recognising those who strive for peace and human rights in challenging circumstances.

Related: BA, Wizz Air and Virgin suspend flights to Israel amid regional escalation