South Yorkshire Police were inundated after putting out an appeal for anyone living a lavish lifestyle without having a job.

The police force took to social media on Saturday (24/8) to “raise the voice of economic crime”, announcing a clampdown on those who think they’re “untouchable” before the courts.

Text on their website appeals for information on anyone who lives an exuberant lifestyle, despite being out of work.

“Can’t tell you how they make their money but they’re driving around in their flash cars, enjoying extravagant holidays and buying expensive items?”, the police force ask.

Do you know someone who lives a lavish lifestyle, but doesn’t have a job?



Your intelligence is vital in helping us put those who think they’re 'untouchable' before the courts.



Find out how here-https://t.co/tpMYJkgdUP pic.twitter.com/GMcezBzapI — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) August 24, 2024

The post has received an enormous response on social media since first going out, attracting millions of views.

Here’s what the public had to say:

