Headaches for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers with bets on the General Election date taking centre stage.

The Independent, the i and the Daily Mirror all report on the investigation into a spike in bets.

INDEPENDENT: All bets off on trust in Tories #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6u3bF19yaJ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024

I: Betting farce derails Tory campaign amid fears that more names will emerge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ONmVrlhopU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024

The Metro and the Financial Times both lead on the “flurry of bets” before Rishi Sunak announced the election date.

FT UK: Flurry of bets on July election placed in run-up to Sunak’s announcement #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7C9MiEnqwj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024

The Times leads on Mr Sunak’s vow to cast out Tories involved in any poll betting.

THE TIMES: Sunak bows to boot out Tories over poll betting #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KMCmT99QA4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024

And The Guardian reports on another headache for the Prime Minister after a former Tory minister has revealed he intends to vote Labour at the upcoming election.

THE GUARDIAN: New blow for PM as former Tory minister says he will vote Labour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DhvTaTaBLy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2024

