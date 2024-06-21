Headaches for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers with bets on the General Election date taking centre stage.
The Independent, the i and the Daily Mirror all report on the investigation into a spike in bets.
The Metro and the Financial Times both lead on the “flurry of bets” before Rishi Sunak announced the election date.
The Times leads on Mr Sunak’s vow to cast out Tories involved in any poll betting.
And The Guardian reports on another headache for the Prime Minister after a former Tory minister has revealed he intends to vote Labour at the upcoming election.
