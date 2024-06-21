Nigel Farage was caught in an embarrassing on-camera blunder as he watched England take on Denmark in the Euros at a pub in Blackpool.

The Reform UK leader headed to the northwest seaside town with two weeks to go until the General Election, where he will be contesting the seat of Clacton in Essex – some 300 miles away.

Donning a retro England shirt – the same one worn by the 1996 squad for the Euro semi-final when Gareth Southgate missed that penalty – he posed with locals for snaps.

But one of his ill-timed cheers came right in the 34th minute, just as Denmark’s Morten Hjulmand put the ball right through Pickford’s hands to equalise.

Not that the moment deterred self-publicist Farage from posting the footage to his X account, writing alongside it: “Proper stuff!”

Proper stuff indeed, Nige!

crying, look at the screen 😭 https://t.co/NjjUMDZQEw — Aidan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Aidan_csc) June 20, 2024

