The Daily Mail has prompted a bewildered response on social media after publishing an emigration guide for people looking to escape “Keir’s Britain”.

Labour delivered a devastating rout of the Conservative Party in the General Election, taking 412 seats in the Commons to secure a landslide victory.

Chairing the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Saturday, Sir Keir told his ministers there is a “huge amount of work to do” to get the country back on track after 14 years of woeful Tory governance.

Flanked by his deputy Angela Rayner and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, he said: “Look, colleagues, it is absolutely fantastic to welcome you to the Cabinet, our first meeting.

“And it was the honour and privilege of my life to be invited by the King, His Majesty the King, yesterday to form a Government and to form the Labour Government of 2024.

“And now we hold our first Cabinet meeting. So I welcome you to it.

“We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work.”

Labour’s landslide victory on July 4th has prompted widespread optimism in most parts of the country, but that doesn’t appear to have spread to the offices of the Daily Mail, where hacks have been busy assembling an “emigration guide” for people looking to escape the country.

EU countries including Italy and France were among the recommendations put forward by the staunchly pro-Leave newspaper, as well as one or two tax-free havens.

Safe to say the reaction on social media has been quick to flood in!

And just like that…



The Daily Mail became a supporter and enabler of economic migrants. pic.twitter.com/akPX0takmr — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 8, 2024

So the Daily Mail thinks our fellow European countries are well-run, with high quality of life, and that we should have access to them.



Who knew? pic.twitter.com/QJo7j5RufD — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 7, 2024

If the Daily Mail doesn't like this country it should fuck off back to where it came from. pic.twitter.com/QfG2GYYumX — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) July 7, 2024

Daily Mail: we hate immigrants, so here's our definitive guide telling you how to become an immigrant and how great it is. pic.twitter.com/Q8K8Ff36kj — Iain Roberts (@slowbikeiain) July 7, 2024

Is the Daily Mail…..errrr….encouraging people to become economic migrants? pic.twitter.com/eiMUnKiOls — Andy Conway Morris 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@andymoz78) July 7, 2024

Related: GB News snubbed by Labour and we’re so here for it