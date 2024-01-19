The Daily Mail’s reporting of Kate Middleton being hospitalised is being described as one of the most mental pieces of journalism you’re likely to read today.

The Princess of Wales is spending her fourth day in hospital after she was admitted on Tuesday for successful abdominal surgery, which Kensington Palace said was planned.

She is said to be “doing well” but will remain in the exclusive clinic for between 10 to 14 days, and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Coupled with a hospital admission for the King, the Daily Mail has been in meltdown over the past week, clearing its front page in Scotland to make way for a full-blown meltdown.

But that’s nothing compared to the meltdown one journalist had on the MailOnline.

Liz Jones said she had taken the news of Kate’s hospitalisation very personally, saying the news has hit her “like a young member of my family has been struck down”.

Visibly distressed, she opined:

“Just the sight of her, anywhere – reed slim and elegant, conker hair shining, always, always smiling – makes the world nicer, better, easier, navigable.

“The news on Wednesday afternoon that she has been admitted to hospital – possibly for two whole weeks! – sent shivers down my spine. And then the disclosure that she is unlikely to return public duties until after Easter!”

Later on in the article she even touched on the sad loss of her own sister, appealing to her to “give Kate a virtual hug from all of us”.

“We’re glued to the news, searching for clues.

“And Catherine? She will be so cross with herself that she is making us all so worried.”

The Daily Mail on Kate Middleton being hospitalized is honestly one of the most mental pieces of journalism I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/M5FVPgQ2YC — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) January 19, 2024

