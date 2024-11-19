The Daily Mail has uncovered the latest inanimate object to be turned ‘woke’ by pesky youngsters – saying the humble sandwich has been gobbled up by liberal progressives.

After years of stoically standing up to progressively liberal viewpoints, the breaded meal has joined the seemingly unstoppable march towards a more equal society by turning its back on classic fillings like ham and mustard and cheese and onion.

In its place, ‘fancy’ fillings like avocado, olives and continental cheese have barged into the market, satisfying the tastebuds of modern diners who have discovered a culinary world outside Great Britain.

Research published in the Mail shows just over a quarter (26 per cent) of Boomers say sliced ham is their preferred meat in their sarnie while gym-loving Gen Z prefer leaner chicken (31 per cent).

Only one in 100 Gen Z would consider pairing ham with English mustard, compared to one in 10 of the baby boomer generation.

Oh the humanity!

English cheddar appears to also be on the decline.

Two-thirds of boomers say cheddar is their favourite cheese for a sandwich, with that number falling through the age groups to just over half (52 per cent) of Gen Z.

In fact, Gen Z are almost as likely to include continental cheese (48 per cent) as they are English cheddar in their sandwich.

It coincides with a trend for more fancy fillings like avocado, peppers, chillies and olives, with a third (35 per cent) of Gen Z opting for upmarket extras over just one in 10 (10 per cent) boomers.

The research has prompted an outpouring of mocking reactions on social media.

