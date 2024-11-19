A dairy farm in Scotland is charging punters £272 for a flat white in a bid to fund a “sustainable future”.

Mossgiel Farm unveiled the UK’s most expensive coffee to fund a zero-waste dairy facility and challenge ‘Big Dairy’ by implementing eco-friendly practices such as eliminating single-use plastics and keeping calves with their mothers.

The £272 coffee drink consists of espresso and steamed milk from Mossgiel Farm in Mauchline, Ayrshire. It will be available at 13 Scottish cafes this Saturday (23/11).

Previously, the most expensive coffee in the UK was a £265 flat white at Shot London in Mayfair, made with Japanese Typica beans and served in an elaborate gold-plated V60.

It’s all part of Mossgiel Farm owner Bryce Cunningham’s bold drive to raise funds for a state-of-the-art, zero-waste dairy facility, which will give them the backing needed to revolutionise the way we consume milk.

As well as getting a tasty coffee, punters will be handed 34 shares in Mossgiel Farm as part of the deal.

Bryce Cunningham, who was the only dairy CEO to accept an invitation to go head-to-head with Oatly in a debate about the sustainability of farming on Reddit, said: “Sometimes it takes a little shock factor to make people think differently.

“This coffee costs nearly 80 times the price of an average flat white in the UK – but it’s much more than just a lovely drink.

“You’re investing in a sustainable future for farming and joining a movement that’s changing the dairy industry. We know it sounds crazy, but when you break it down, it’s a pretty good deal.

“How much is the future of farming worth?”

Mossgiel Farm, where Rabbie Burns himself used to plough the fields and wrote many of his most famous verses, is on a mission to challenge the dominance of big dairy with its innovative approach to organic milk production.

With more than £117,000 raised already, the farm’s nearly halfway towards its £272,000 crowdfunding goal to fund a new facility which will allow Mossgiel to double production and expand into new markets, like London.

The £272 flat white encourages customers to rethink their spending and make a small but meaningful investment in changing the dairy industry. Each cup offers the chance to learn about Mossgiel’s crowdfunding campaign and invest directly through Crowdcube.

Bryce, who returned to his family farm in 2016 after the loss of both his father and grandfather, has spent years transforming Mossgiel into a leader in sustainable agriculture.

The farm became the first UK dairy to eliminate single-use plastics, and its unique low-temperature brewing process preserves the natural flavours of milk, providing a fresher, fuller-bodied taste. Mossgiel’s trademarked Cow with Calf programme allows cows to raise their calves naturally, rejecting industry practices that separate calves from their mothers at birth.

For those who find £272 a bit steep for their morning coffee, Mossgiel’s Crowdcube page offers a range of investment opportunities starting at just £8, allowing anyone to get involved and support the farm’s mission. The rewards for investors include everything from farm tours to exclusive dinners with Bryce Cunningham, and even a personal barn dance for top-tier investors.

For more information on Mossgiel’s crowdfunding campaign and to sign up for the £272 flat white, visit Crowdcube.

