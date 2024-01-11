Carol Vorderman has joined LBC to front a new Sunday programme starting this weekend.

The former Countdown star sensationally quit her BBC radio show last year, saying she is “not prepared to lose my voice” after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

The 62-year-old former Countdown star has had a Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales for five years.

Vorderman has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media and has had several arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

In a statement, she said: “The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines, which I respect.

“However, despite my show being light-hearted with no political content, it was explained to me that, as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

“Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.”

LBC has today announced the Vorderman will now present a Sunday programme on their channel from 4pm to 7pm.

Carol Vorderman, one of the country’s most popular and respected presenters, is officially joining LBC.



Her new programme will run on Sundays from 4-7pm. Welcome @carolvorders!https://t.co/oghgZJukjo — LBC (@LBC) January 11, 2024

She joins the station’s other broadcasting talent, which includes Nick Ferrari, who is celebrating 20 years as the host of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this month, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Andrew Marr, Tom Swarbrick, Iain Dale and Matt Frei.

Carol Vorderman said: “I’m delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station. More than ever, live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I’m looking forward to returning to a medium that I love. And what a year 2024 is going to be for news and politics! On Sunday afternoon, I’ll be using my voice – as you might expect – to cause a commotion.

“I won’t be shy to say things that others won’t and I’ll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour. And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas. To quote Bob Dylan: ‘the times they are a-changin’ and I can’t wait to get started – bring it on!”

