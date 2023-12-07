Carol Vorderman has announced she is teaming up with Good Law Project to expose a “trove” of never-before-published material relating to crony pandemic procurement during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Countdown star, who quit her BBC radio show over new social media guidelines in November, will work with the legal charity on a series they are calling “The VIP Files”, which will look to expose the “staggering scale” of cronyism during the pandemic.

An investigation by the New York Times published in December 2020 found that half of the central government contracts made public went to companies run by friends and associates of politicians in the Conservative Party via a secretive “VIP lane”.

Many of those handed contracts had no prior experience of providing such equipment and were often handed contracts at the expense of businesses outside the VIP lane that were already operating in the industry.

Vorderman says there is a “trove” of never-before-published material that shows the “staggering scale of cronyism behind pandemic procurement” in a promotional video for the new series.

Watch the clip in full below:

NEW – THE VIP FILES 🔍🗄️📂



I'm working with @GoodLawProject on a trove of never-before-published material which reveals the staggering scale of the cronyism behind pandemic procurement and the PPE scandal.



Follow us as we open up THE VIP FILES 🔎🗄️📂



Please RT #TheVIPFiles pic.twitter.com/0OxeNj9MUo — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 6, 2023

