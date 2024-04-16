Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely has cautioned that the UK could come under attack if the situation in the Middle East continues to escalate.

The country’s military chief, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, has said the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response” during a visit to the Nevatim airbase, which suffered light damage in the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been meeting with top officials to discuss a possible response.

World leaders have been urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

"Maybe you'll be next."



Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely suggests to @AndrewMarr9 Iran ‘won’t hesitate’ to attack the UK in a similar way to Israel. pic.twitter.com/bsVDMXbcEB — LBC (@LBC) April 15, 2024

The Iranian attack on Saturday marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The attack happened less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building.

The Israeli military says that 99 per cent of the drones and missiles launched by Iran were intercepted, with the help of other countries including the United States, the UK and France.

Despite the reported interceptions, Iran has called the attack a success.

In Washington, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to say whether the US had been or expects to be briefed on any Israeli response plans.

“We will let the Israelis speak to that,” he told reporters.

“We are not involved in their decision-making process about a potential response.”

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel’s six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a devastating cross-border attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.

