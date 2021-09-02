Matt Hancock remember him?

Well he has been snapped on hols with his new partner after his affair was caught on CCTV and shared with the media in a very dubious way.

It was almost as if someone wanted to get rid of him. It worked as he resigned after the story broke.

In his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said the Government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

He said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time.”

Swiss Alps

Photographs obtained by the Daily Express show the ex-Cabinet minister and Gina Coladangelo in the Swiss Alps.

The newspaper reported the couple are staying at a two-star lodge where rooms cost as little as £87-a-night.

It is understood his estranged wife Martha, 44, is at home with their three children who are due back at school for the new term.

Swiss roll: People are donating small amounts to leave abusive messages on holidaying Matt Hancock’s charity page https://t.co/uwYqk99vXH — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 2, 2021

Just giving

It has also been revealed that Hancock is running the London Marathon on Oct 3 and it is thought he is using the trip for some last-minute high-altitude training, according to the Express.

He has set up a London marathon fundraising page for a hospice charity.

Well people are leaving small donation to give him a piece of their minds.

It is all for chairty so, it’s for a good cause…

A lot of the comments are too graphic to publish but we have picked out a few so you don’t have to.

Maybe donate some money as it is for a charity.

Comments

1.

Jimmy Saville

Now then, now then. What do we have here? A fooking wrong-un like my good self.

2.

Your Children

We hate you. You’re a terrible father

3.

Good Time Gina

Run, darling, run! Good practice for escaping divorce lawyers.

4.

Sky News Reporter

Good plan Dom! Will meet you at the start line and start asking questions about Dominic Cummings, then watch you fly!

5.

Sir Cuthbert Butt-Craque

Delighted to hear you’ll be finishing the race wearing a combination of hurl, phlegm & tag-nuts lovingly donated from the crowd. Hope you get bummed by tramps after you’ve received your medal. Dry.

6.

Pritti Patel’s Conscience

Just my little joke, I don’t exist & I wish you didn’t too.

7.

Dominic Raab

Thanks for making me look capable and not quite as corrupt. Owe you one. Love from Cyprus

8.

Mark B

Given your staggering levels of incompetence, will you have people stationed round the route to tell you which way to run?

9.

You’re a vile wretch

Nice virtue signalling you tosser. Your party is privatising the very services that provide this kind of care. Heres £2 to buy a towel. You can wipe of the vomit from spectators at the finish line

10.

Tax Payer

I’m donating the pay rise you gave NHS staff in recognition for the self sacrifices they made while you s****ed your PA.

11.

Covid-19

“Thanks for everything mate!”

