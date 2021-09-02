A “significant surge” in cases is expected in the UK but it is too early to say whether that might mean the relaxation of restrictions needs to be rolled back, a leading expert has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, said if daily cases start going above 100,000 to 150,000 there will be “significant demands on the health system”.

The scientist, from Imperial College London, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said it will be for the Government to decide on potential measures and would not be drawn on what form they might take.

Speaking to reporters during a webinar on Thursday, he said there are concerns about the effect schools reopening could have on virus spread, especially with the more transmissible and now-dominant Delta variant.

Right Said Fred

As the surge is expected anti-vaxxers and ageing pop stars Right Said Fred commented on a Sky News tweet which said: “Adults who are fully vaccinated are 47% less likely to have long COVID should they contract #COVID19, a new study says.”

Adults who are fully vaccinated are 47% less likely to have long COVID should they contract #COVID19, a new study says https://t.co/aPzXM8WRXM — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 2, 2021

Well in a since-deleted tweet they got their maths wrong, very wrong.

Reactions

Well that type of calculation was never going to be allowed to slide on social media was it?

1.

Wrong Said Fred 🙄 https://t.co/Ps3YLAWt9r — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) September 2, 2021

2.

Jesus, you can't even understand simple statistics🤦‍♂️



Project Fear is alive and well. — NewsMuse (@NewsMuse1) September 2, 2021

3.

Holy fuck this might be the most stupid thing I've seen on this site, and that's saying something. https://t.co/ty6wyP947K — Grundy (@GrundyOxford) September 2, 2021

4.

Tell me you don’t understand math without telling me you don’t understand math https://t.co/1OXVFfkSlB — Valter Skarsgård (@ValterSkarsgard) September 2, 2021

5.

The thing about that Right Said Fred tweet is that we’re constantly told we can’t call people stupid, even when the evidence is so, so, so compelling. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 2, 2021

6.

So if you're 47 percent too sexy for your shirt, does that mean you are or you aren't? https://t.co/o4MIHTWsKH — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) September 2, 2021

7.

Deeply Dippy about the way you count. pic.twitter.com/dGTK6amjox — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 2, 2021

8.

100% more likely than the words 'sold out' appearing under a Right Said Fred concert poster. — Ed Parnell (@edparnell) September 2, 2021

9.

Look a lot of people are saying a lot of things about Right Said Fred, but why is no one is talking about how their profile picture looks like the Mitchell Brothers murdered Pat Butcher and started wearing her clothes. pic.twitter.com/uaCn4gUKeF — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) September 2, 2021

10.

If a bulletproof vest reduces my risk of dying when shot by 80%, does that mean I’m 20% more likely to die if shot when wearing it? — James Hignett (@H1ggy) September 2, 2021

11.

Do you think that wearing a seat belt increases the risk of death by 55%? pic.twitter.com/pkvmUmVQHs — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) September 2, 2021

12.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/whGh8T7ecg — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 2, 2021

13.

“I’m too stupid for my maths…” — CaptainFlack (@RichG3230) September 2, 2021

14.

‘Alternative Maths’ 🙄 — Dan Guy (@ThisIsDanGuy) September 2, 2021

15.

RSF have sold 95% less records since the 90s



You: “so you’re saying we’ve sold 5% more?” — Captain Cabinet (@captaincabinet6) September 2, 2021

16.

Wrong Said Maths pic.twitter.com/npbRSV9Vg5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 2, 2021

17.

You’re 47% less likely to die in a car crash if you wear a sealtbelt. So you’re 53% more likely to die in a car crash if you wear a seatbelt. 🤔 https://t.co/7UhenzcEyz — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 2, 2021

Ahh but was the joke on us?

They deleted the original tweet and then put this up…

Obviously with this tweet I was taking the piss, sadly the twitterati failed to see that. Ffs 🤦‍♂️ #givemestrength pic.twitter.com/QUB77gYOCm — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) September 2, 2021

Yeh as you might have guessed nobody was buying this ‘joke on you’ schtick.

1.

Can you explain the joke? I may be stupid but I don't get it. — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 2, 2021

2.

No you weren't. — Andy Grayson (@AndyGrays0n) September 2, 2021

3.

4.

5.

