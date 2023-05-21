Iconic. The ‘money saving expert’ himself, Martin Lewis, made an impressive appearance on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg this morning – and his takedown of Environmental Secretary Thérèse Coffey was absolutely on point.

Martin Lewis takes Tories to task on sewage dumping

Britain’s waterways have been polluted to high heaven under the current Conservative Government. The dumping of sewage into rivers, canals, and even seawaters has caused outrage across the country. However, Coffey defended her record on the subject.

She argued that our water systems are in good health – a tall tale, all things considered. The senior politician did concede, however, that more needs to be done to prevent such a high volume of sewage from being dumped with reckless disregard.

Coffey stated her case, but Martin Lewis wasn’t having any of it. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, he took a swipe at the top Tory, saying that she was just ‘a politician talking crap’. It’s a brilliant bit of word play, we’ve got to say.

“We have a politician talking crap”

Lewis, who received calls to return to the show next week, also clashed with Jake Berry. The Tory MP was grilled about the privitisation of water companies, and was put on the back foot when trying to defend the government’s policy.

“It was nice at least after your questions on sewerage to finally be able to say accurately that we have a politician talking crap. Look what we did with water. We privatised it without competition, and the regulators clearly aren’t working well enough.”

“What has the benefit of privatisation without competition? And who’s fault is it, the government’s or the regulators’? Why are we doing one without the other? It’s the worst of both worlds.” | Martin Lewis