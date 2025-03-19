Elon Musk has claimed that he has “never done anything harmful” in his life.

Speaking to Fox News, Musk said the “hatred and violence from the Left” had come as “quite a shock” to him since he effectively became an unelected member of Trump’s cabinet.

This was in reference to apparent arson attacks on Tesla vehicles in the US from people protesting against Musk.

He continued: “I always thought that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they’re burning down cars, they’re fire-bombing dealerships, firing bullets into dealerships, smashing up Teslas.

“Tesla is a peaceful company, it’s never done anything harmful – I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things.

“There’s some kind of mental illness thing going on here because this doesn’t make any sense. I think there are larger forces at work, because who’s funding it, who’s coordinating it?”

Many were quick to take issue with Musk’s claim that he has “never done anything harmful” though, especially considering that one of the first things he did after being put in charge of government efficiency was to shutter the department in charge of providing foreign aid to some of the world’s poorest countries.

He literally canceled AIDS medicine and anti-starvation nutrition packets for the world’s poorest. https://t.co/vMGn4AGArh — Jason Febery (@JasonFebery) March 19, 2025

Musk labelled the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) a “ball of worms” and shut down the entire department.

A recent report from the New York Times found that this had had a direct impact on some of the world’s poorest countries, particularly in regards to AIDS programs in Africa.

This includes nations such as South Sudan, where people had died as a result of USAID being terminated, the publication reported.

The Times said a “cataclysm may be beginning around the developing world” if American humanitarian assistance is frozen or slashed. Together with experts at the Center for Global Development, they estimated as many as 1,650,000 people could die without American foreign aid for H.I.V. prevention and treatment.

Then of course there is also Musk’s vocal support for far-right political parties such as Germany’s AfD, fuelling of violent riots in the UK, his calls for the racist Tommy Robinson to be released from prison, and his vile social media attack on Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Musk claiming he’s never done anything awful is peak delusion. From union-busting and spreading misinformation to enabling hate speech and tanking his own platforms, the man’s a walking disaster. Reality isn’t optional, Elon. — Nothing lasts forever! (@Nto79549105) March 19, 2025

Counterpoints:



– Tesla has the highest fatality crash rates of any car

– Tesla busts unions

– He pushes for dangerous safety deregulations that’ll result in people being killed

– His DOGE is taking away the healthcare of millions and fired over 250k people over the last 56 days. pic.twitter.com/yniWyufeDH — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 17, 2025

But apart from all that, yes Elon, you’ve never done any harm at all.

Related: Led By Donkeys stage giant anti-Musk protest that ‘can be seen from space’