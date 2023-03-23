Nobody in the BBC Question Time audience believed Boris Johnson was telling the truth about partygate when he appeared before MPs.

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future after MPs investigating his denials called the assurances he provided “flimsy.”

“There are more people in this audience who voted for Boris Johnson for the Conservative Party than for any other single party here.

“So, let’s have a show of hands, shall we? Who believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth yesterday?” request Question Time host Fiona Bruce.

When nobody raised their hand, the panel reacted variously with “wow”

You can watch it below:

Here’s another Question Time highlight…

