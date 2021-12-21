The Daily Mail ran with ‘Rejoice! Xmas is looking safe’ on its front page today.

They claim Minsters have defied ‘gloomy’ scientists by refusing to back curbs that would curtail people’s normal festive goings-on to stop the spread of Covid-19.

New restrictions are unlikely to stop Christmas celebrations this week but Boris Johnson has urged caution amid speculation further measures will be needed to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister has promised to keep the data under constant review, while the Queen abandoned her Christmas at Sandringham and London mayor Sadiq Khan has canned the capital’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

After a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet on Monday, the PM said the Government needs to be clearer about the rate of hospital admissions associated with Omicron, and the effectiveness of vaccines against it, before imposing additional measures in England to prevent the spread of the virus.

But he said the Government will “reserve the possibility” of implementing new restrictions, causing opposition politicians to accuse him of lacking a clear plan.

Reactions

As you can see, not everyone is as excited as the Mail at the government’s decision to ignore those pesky gloomy scientists.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

1.

The Daily Hellscape telling us to ignore the ‘gloomy scientists’ is peak U.K. dystopian energy pic.twitter.com/gUEdrUsMzB — Matt Carr (@MattCarr55) December 21, 2021

2.

Daily Mail



Christmas in Ireland 🆚 in Britain pic.twitter.com/SXJ8c7Vmf8 — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) December 20, 2021

3.

Safe.

This, right here, is why we’re in so much trouble.

A weak, compromised PM, with no conscience & no leadership skills is gleefully supported by far-right, flagrantly irresponsible press like the Daily Mail.

We are as sacrificial lambs on the altar of Johnson’s monstrous ego. pic.twitter.com/vzxs05iyjI — HijackedEUrophile. Masked-up hater of Tories!😷 (@EHijacked) December 20, 2021

4.

Pravda would be proud of the Daily Mail today pic.twitter.com/AZpewvH2tO — Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) December 21, 2021

5.

Why we are where we are.



Scottish Daily Mail.

"Can Xmas booster drive stop lockdown?"



Irish Daily Mail.

"Rethink your Christmas!"



Daily Mail.

"Rejoice! Xmas is looking safe!" pic.twitter.com/crfTzxdvKk — Matthias Eberl 💉😷 (@eberlmat) December 21, 2021

6.

"… and the Daily Mail leads with 'Optimism Defeats Gloomy Boffins Hindered By Facts'". pic.twitter.com/ZJKEhBxpbA — Michael Glasper🎄 (@michaelglasper) December 20, 2021

7.

No, Daily Mail, we won't be rejoice… because an Xmas without restrictions is going to be *anything but safe*….

In 4 days time, #Omicron cases will have doubled twice more among those taking no precautions to stop it.

Many will be your readers.

Their illness will be your fault pic.twitter.com/kYr5NXwy32 — Bryan Smith #RejoinEU (@BpsmithUk) December 20, 2021

8.

Wait so do they or don’t they want us to ignore early warnings?! pic.twitter.com/sk9k9Rnz7h — Richard 🍊⛅️ (@rickwookie) December 21, 2021

9.

Always worth a recap on this story while we are here…

Shame people didn't give up on the Daily Mail https://t.co/gEYCAVleeN — Ben Smith (@bensmithppc) December 21, 2021

Related: GMB cancelled over Christmas period amid Covid fears