The government’s flagship First Homes scheme, which pledged to help thousands of first-time buyers onto the property ladder, has delivered just 35 homes since it was introduced, it has been revealed.

Figures unearthed by Labour MP Mike Amesbury show the Conservative Party’s initiative, which featured in their 2019 election manifesto and was part of Boris Johnson’s ambition to build one million new affordable homes during this parliament, has been a massive flop after few than 50 came to market.

In the financial year 2021-22 a total of 35 First Homes were completed in England, according to government figures.

A dozen were completed in Bolsover, where the scheme was launched by Robert Jenrick, while ten were built in Cannock Chase, ten in County Durham and three in South Cambridgeshire.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, former shadow housing minister Amesbury branded it a “flop” and accused the government of “all spin and no substance”.

He said: “Millions of people across the country are desperate to get on the housing ladder yet for many, market prices are simply unaffordable.

“Here was a glimmer of hope, with promises made and expectations raised. But yet again we find a government that is all spin and no substance.

“How many were completed in 2021-22? Just 35. And not a single one in my constituency or the wider North West region where I’m based.

“This is a scandalous state of affairs. It’s government by press release, government by soundbite. When you examine the evidence, there’s just no delivery.”

Government sources stressed that they were still in the first stage of the scheme which runs until September and after then will ramp up the scheme to 10,000 a year.

A Department for Levelling Up spokesperson said: “First Homes gives first-time buyers discounts of up to 30% – making homeownership a reality for many.

“These figures only cover the very early stages of the pilot scheme and we have always been clear it will take time to ramp up and have never suggested delivery will be at 10,000 at this stage.

“We continue to support people onto the property ladder through a range of schemes including Right to Buy, Shared Ownership and through the mortgage guarantee scheme.”

