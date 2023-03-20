A picture of Suella Braverman howling with laughter outside a Rwandan migrant centre has stoked controversy on social media.
The Home Secretary doubled down on the Government’s commitment to the Rwanda deportation policy during a trip to the country this weekend.
During her visit, Braverman met President Paul Kagame and her counterpart Vincent Biruta to discuss the deal.
She is also said to be “encouraged” after “constructive” discussions between the Government and the European Court of Human Rights over possible reforms to the injunction that grounded migrant flights to East Africa.
A Government source said if implemented, the reforms “would remove a key barrier to getting flights off the ground”.
But a picture of Braverman outside a centre that will be used to house migrants has been met with outrage on social media.
The image – taken by PA photographer Stefan Rousseau – shows the home secretary tilting her head back and laughing on the roof of a building.
It has in fact been cropped, with the full picture showing Braverman laughing with a woman and two men at the top of a building in Kigali.
Either way, it’s pretty dystopian stuff!
