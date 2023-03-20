A picture of Suella Braverman howling with laughter outside a Rwandan migrant centre has stoked controversy on social media.

The Home Secretary doubled down on the Government’s commitment to the Rwanda deportation policy during a trip to the country this weekend.

During her visit, Braverman met President Paul Kagame and her counterpart Vincent Biruta to discuss the deal.

She is also said to be “encouraged” after “constructive” discussions between the Government and the European Court of Human Rights over possible reforms to the injunction that grounded migrant flights to East Africa.

A Government source said if implemented, the reforms “would remove a key barrier to getting flights off the ground”.

But a picture of Braverman outside a centre that will be used to house migrants has been met with outrage on social media.

The image – taken by PA photographer Stefan Rousseau – shows the home secretary tilting her head back and laughing on the roof of a building.

It has in fact been cropped, with the full picture showing Braverman laughing with a woman and two men at the top of a building in Kigali.

Either way, it’s pretty dystopian stuff!

Exactly 200 years after William Wilberforce founded the Anti-Slavery Society, here’s Suella Braverman at a facility to which she hopes to deport trafficked victims of modern slavery. pic.twitter.com/dhyAxW96Xo — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 19, 2023

No dignity, happy to trash our international reputation, thick as mince ideologues with no compassion or understanding of the plight of people fleeing war, persecution & oppression. We are so much better than this rotten Conservative Govt #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/6ykB6qpePI — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) March 19, 2023

This photo will define Suella Braverman’s political career. And not, I suspect, in a good way. pic.twitter.com/b4tyXHqDor — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) March 19, 2023

Just the Home Secretary laughing merrily in front of the offshore detention centre she dreams of sending refugees and modern slavery victims to. pic.twitter.com/81iyHwUaZy — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 19, 2023

When a tragedy happens or we start to see pictures of the obvious consequences of shoving 1000s of desperate people onto a country with far fewer resources…



This picture of Suella Braverman laughing like she's just skinned a dalamation… #Rwanda pic.twitter.com/Uyzn5wpy3K — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 19, 2023

“This is where we put all your modern slavery victims”

Suella Braverman …… pic.twitter.com/KmIWRekagu — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 19, 2023

Related: Times columnist pens anti-migrant piece – forgetting she is also an immigrant