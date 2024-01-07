Tern sensation Luke Littler has moved quickly in the days since pocketing a massive £200,000 at the World Darts Championship. After HMRC jokingly Tweeted about taking over a third of his winnings, it seems he and his family have made a very important business decision.

How much tax has Luke Littler had to pay out to HMRC?

On 4 January, the official Twitter/X account for the tax body responded to a Sky News article, which revealed Luke Littler would have to pay £83,000 to HMRC after reaching the final of the tournament. Aged just 16, the Warrington-born phenomenon sent records tumbling.

Just 24 hours later, a new page for “Littler Darts LTD” appeared on the government’s website – complete with a 25-page document and a statement of capital. With this, “The Nuke” will move from operating under sole trader status, saving a substantial amount on his tax bills.

HMRC’s ill-judged Tweet riles the social media crowd

The whole affair has caused a fair whack of controversy online. Many users have reminded HMRC that there are ‘bigger fish to fry’, with some suggesting that the powerful and politically-connected should be prioritised ahead of the sport’s breakout star.

Not 16 forever… how old is Luke Littler?

It caps a mad month or so for Mr. Littler. The relative unknown has become a household name overnight. His fairytale run to the final captured the imagination of the public, with interest in the ‘arrers’ soaring as a result.

Although he lost to Luke Humphries in the final, Littler has since earned himself amongst the elite, and will compete in the 2024 Premier League. He turns 17 before the tournament starts on 1 February 2024, and he’ll be hoping to continue his magnificent run of form.