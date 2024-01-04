It’s a dinner time staple isn’t it? It’s hard to resist. It’s a classic. A game changer. Twenty-five different sandwiches, a load of crisps, and a bottle of whatever you want (give or take).

For me right now, I’m thinking chicken and bacon, bag of Quavers, and a Naked smoothie. Gotta be healthy somehow right. Health-kick and all that.

But anyway, enough of me, Tesco have now revealed what all of you folks have been eating over the past twelve months and honestly, it’s an absolute shocker.

Unveiling their top sandwiches, Tesco revealed that in seventh place was the Triple Cheese Sandwich.

In sixth comes the Chicken, Bacon, and Stuffing Sandwich.

In fifth we’ve got a wrap! With the Chicken Caesar holding court.

In fourth we’ve got a tie breaker between the Chicken Club Sandwich and the Hoisin Duck Wrap.

And now we’re down to the final three.

In third place is the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar Sub.

In second, is the Chicken Triple.

And in FIRST PLACE, for reasons unbeknownst to me, is the Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Triple. Who are you people?

Overall, Tesco has confessed that the most popular meal deal was a combo of the Sausage, Bacon, and Egg Triple, McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak, and Regular Coca Cola.

@Memeulous Had Tesco send me a 2023 wrapped on my shopping, just wondering what your opinion on the nations go to meal deal?? pic.twitter.com/2DbNAdC4vD — Michaela Sargent (@ElderSarge) January 4, 2024

I, for one, am baffled.

What’s your go to?

Related: People are just realising that most curry house dishes come from the same sauce