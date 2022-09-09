Downing Street has assured it does not believe the mourning period for the Queen’s death will have any impact on Liz Truss’s new policy to prevent average energy bills soaring past £2,500.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Friday that the two-year energy price guarantee for Britain will be ready for households from October 1, as scheduled.

Officials are working in the background to draw up a strategy to support businesses through the gas crisis for six months and come up with a plan for Northern Ireland, as part of the multibillion-pound package.

Redwood

Paid for with tens of billions of pounds of borrowing, it guarantees that for two years bills for the average home will not increase past £2,500, saving typical households around £1,000.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The public should be reassured that the energy price guarantee will be in place for households from October 1, as planned.

But it was a comment made by John Redwood, that was hailed by Liz Truss that is really worth a watch.

Watch

Truss reckons John Redwood just made "an extremely good point".



So, it's only right that everyone gets to see it. ~AA pic.twitter.com/ZDg84gVv81 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 8, 2022

