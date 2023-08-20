Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has become the first out of the blocks to call for the Lionesses to be given honours after they came runners-up in the Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman’s England side suffered disappointment after losing 1-0 to Spain in the final held in Sydney, Australia.

But Sir Keir said the Lionesses had “galvanised the whole nation through their historic achievement” after becoming the first senior women’s England team to make the final two in a World Cup competition.

The Opposition leader said there was “no doubt” that they should be given gongs to mark their second place achievement.

Members of the Lionesses team found themselves recognised after their Euro 2022 victory last year.

Captain Leah Williamson, who was forced to miss the World Cup through injury, was among four European Championship winners to be named in the New Year Honours List.

She was made an OBE while her teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White were all made MBEs.

Heartbreaking. So proud of the England team who inspired the whole country.



This is just the beginning for the @Lionesses. https://t.co/jWqnf099R3 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 20, 2023

Mead missed out on a spot in the squad that flew to Australia due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while striker White retired from football in August 2022, a month after the Euros win over Germany at Wembley.

Bronze and Mead were made MBEs by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle in May.

Wiegman, the team’s Dutch head coach, also received an accolade as part of the New Year Honours 2022, after the Foreign Office made her an honorary CBE.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Lionesses had inspired women and girls to take up football (Victoria Jones/PA)

While they missed out on World Cup glory at Stadium Australia on Sunday, avid football fan Sir Keir said new honours should be handed out in recognition of the impact the Lionesses’ final run had had on the nation.

He said: “They’ve inspired a generation of women and girls to play football, take up sport, and to remove any doubt in their minds that they too can go all the way in their chosen field.

“There’s no doubt that they should be recognised by the honours system.”

After Sunday’s final whistle, Sir Keir tweeted that the result was “heartbreaking”.

He added: “So proud of the England team who inspired the whole country.

“This is just the beginning for the Lionesses.”

