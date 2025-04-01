Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s largest conscription in 14 years as he aims to have a larger army than America.

Russia holds two annual conscription drives, one in the spring and one in autumn, with all men aged between 18 and 30 required to do one year of military service.

Though the drafts themselves are nothing new, the numbers have increased significantly today.

Putin has called up 160,000 men, which is the largest conscription campaign since 2011, Euronews reports.

Authorities claim it has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine, insisting that conscripts aren’t sent to the front.

A decree published on the government website for legal announcements also said that “soldiers, sailors, sergeants and non-commissioned officers whose conscripted military service has expired” will be discharged from military service.

Though in the short term that is correct as conscripts can’t legally be deployed to fight outside of Russia, some have been sent to the frontline in error.

Longer term the increase in numbers has everything t do with the conflict and the wider geopolitical tensions.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree to grow the Russian army by 180,000 troops back in September, citing growing threats on Russia’s western borders.

It was the third time since his invasion of Ukraine that he’s expanded Russia’s ranks.

His aim is to have 1.5 million active servicemen, making Russia’s army bigger than America’s, and the second-largest in the world after China’s. Today’s draft is a result of this.

It is a sign of Russia’s relentless militarisation and regardless of peace talks it appears the country plans to remain on a war footing.

