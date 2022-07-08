Boris Johnson is facing growing calls from senior Tories to hand over to a caretaker prime minister rather than wait for a permanent successor to be elected.

Constitutional experts are clear Mr Johnson is entitled to remain in No 10 until a new party leader, who will be able to form a government, is in place.

But with the leadership election expected to take weeks or even months, some Conservatives warned it is untenable for him to carry on for so long, given the acrimonious way in which he was forced to resign.

Meanwhile, Labour said it will seek a Commons vote of confidence if Mr Johnson does not go, which would mean a general election if the Government is defeated.

Lie down

The Prime Minister is told “leave means leave” after he dramatically resigned but indicated he will stay in No 10 throughout the summer.

It was this point that was the talk of some of the papers, some right-wing ones thanked him for Brexit, but the Daily Mail just needs a lie-down and a nice cup of tea.

“It’s (almost) over” states The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Friday 8 July 2022: It’s (almost) over pic.twitter.com/z0nG7SA4tU — The Guardian (@guardian) July 7, 2022

The Financial Times notes Boris Johnson was “defiant to the end”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday July 8 https://t.co/RUTzSOkhEq pic.twitter.com/WOnzcV0pbW — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 7, 2022

While The Times says Mr Johnson “throws in (the) towel”, as the i marks his “Downfall”.

“Leave means leave” Metro and the Daily Mirror tell the PM, with unnamed sources telling the latter paper the politician is sticking around partly to hold a lavish wedding bash at Chequers.

Tomorrow’s paper today 📰 LEAVE MEANS LEAVE 🔴 Storm as PM quits… but stays 🔴 Demands Boris stand down, not wait till autumn #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QXmDYEAa12 — Metro (@MetroUK) July 7, 2022

Senior Tories have warned The Daily Telegraph the “long goodbye” threatens to leave the UK in a “state of paralysis” as they urge the appointment of a caretaker PM.

📰The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘ PM’s long goodbye leaves UK in ‘state of paralysis’ ‘#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LwSGMdkCiZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 7, 2022

“Going… but still in No 10”, says The Independent, which also covers concerns about the months ahead without a proper leader.

The Daily Mail shows a photograph of the PM embracing his wife Carrie and son Wilfred above the headline question “What the hell have they done?”

The Sun carries the same image of the trio, with the paper saying “Kiss goodbye… and thanks for the Brexit, Boris”.

The Daily Express also expresses its gratitude to Mr Johnson, writing in its headline: “Thank you Boris… You gave Britain back its freedom.”

Friday’s front page – Thank you Boris … You gave Britain back its freedom#TomorrowsPaperstodayhttps://t.co/yoN6aonKAs pic.twitter.com/ZwgB0PMWru — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 7, 2022

And the Daily Star lists the full legacy of “Bozo” as him having a “cute dog, being a “good party organiser” and choosing “nice wallpaper”.

