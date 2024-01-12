A secret recording has exposed that senior members of the Post Office still thought of the subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon scandal as crooks and liars as recently as 2020 – three months after a High Court judge took bosses to task on the matter.

The Post Office scandal has caused outrage across the nation following the first airing of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which documented the outrageous way in which honest workers were treated due to faults with the computer system.

Investigators have been accused of behaving like “Mafia gangsters” in pursuing them over missing amounts of money, and if there needed to be any more proof that that assertion is true, this is certainly it:

"Some of them downright stole it."



Secret recordings reveal current Director of Comms at the Post Office Richard Taylor insinuating sub-postmasters caught up in the scandal "are criminals" 👇 pic.twitter.com/miW7Xv3D7g — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) January 12, 2024

