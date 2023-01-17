An LBC caller worked herself up into a fit of rage as James O’Brien calmly dismantled her complaints about asylum seekers.
Jackie from Bexley found herself in a heated 19-minute exchange with the presenter and managed to roll out pretty much every tired trope waged against immigrants in her rant.
She questioned how so many people from overseas have (supposedly) landed houses and access to the NHS while forgetting that 50 per cent of NHS doctors are foreign-born.
Jakie also raised questions over why asylum seekers don’t settle in the first safe country they reach but came up short when it came to Ukrainians fleeing the war, many of whom have settled outside neighbouring countries such as Poland.
Reacting to the clip, Dom Joly described the simplicity of O’Brien’s demolition as the thing that is most frightening of all.
Others pointed to the role the government has played in fostering these beliefs, while one person said it was remarkable how the caller didn’t have a “clue about anything but knew everything”.
Related: ‘Let daughters inherit peerages’, Tory MP says