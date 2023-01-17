An LBC caller worked herself up into a fit of rage as James O’Brien calmly dismantled her complaints about asylum seekers.

Jackie from Bexley found herself in a heated 19-minute exchange with the presenter and managed to roll out pretty much every tired trope waged against immigrants in her rant.

She questioned how so many people from overseas have (supposedly) landed houses and access to the NHS while forgetting that 50 per cent of NHS doctors are foreign-born.

Jakie also raised questions over why asylum seekers don’t settle in the first safe country they reach but came up short when it came to Ukrainians fleeing the war, many of whom have settled outside neighbouring countries such as Poland.

'You can't say what you want in this country without being called a racist!'



This caller spends several minutes saying exactly what she wants to say about immigration during a phone-in that had nothing to do with immigration. @mrjamesob does not call her a racist. pic.twitter.com/peBgqyUogs — LBC (@LBC) January 16, 2023

Reacting to the clip, Dom Joly described the simplicity of O’Brien’s demolition as the thing that is most frightening of all.

This is funny and strangely enjoyable, but…it’s the simplicity of the demolition that is so frightening.

Why is nobody else doing this so effectively? Why are these opinions so consistently stoked and not challenged? https://t.co/QXW7RMcCid — Dom Joly (@domjoly) January 16, 2023

Others pointed to the role the government has played in fostering these beliefs, while one person said it was remarkable how the caller didn’t have a “clue about anything but knew everything”.

This government has managed to convince a large majority of people to believe that immigration is the reason why the NHS is in the state it is. Not the fact that they’ve failed to invest in the system. Where’s the £350m p/w?



pic.twitter.com/TgAh24apc4 — 🇯🇲7hanos876🇯🇲 (@thanos876) January 17, 2023

This is brilliant, but the whole conversation is even better. Jackie not having a clue about anything but knowing everything. https://t.co/Js2y3EbNW9 — Norma Ballingall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@Balr0g) January 16, 2023

