An LBC caller has suggested putting great white sharks in the Channel to deter asylum seekers.

With the government continuing to use dangerous rhetoric to describe the escalating migrant crisis, there are an increasing number of instances of people holding extremist views on the situation.

Recent YouGov polling shows that more Britons now support sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, while one holding centre in Kent was attacked by a man with fire-bombs, forcing 700 people to be moved to the already full-to-capacity Manston centre.

The BBC attracted criticism after it invited Nigel Farage onto the World at One show to discuss the matter.

He has been one of the people saying Suella Braverman’s use of the word “invasion” is appropriate when it comes to people seeking refuge from war, famine and natural disasters.

Meanwhile, one caller on Nick Ferrari’s show advocated for putting killer sharks into the stretch of ocean that separates France and England.

Listen to his comments below:

This caller tells Nick Ferrari his solution to solving the UK migrant crisis. @NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/esNoVWR79J — LBC (@LBC) November 3, 2022

