The BBC has been criticised after it invited former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on to discuss fire bombs being thrown at a Border Force migrant centre in Dover.

Kent Police were called at 11.22am on Sunday to The Viaduct, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire.

A suspect was identified and located at a nearby petrol station where he was confirmed dead, police said.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the location to ensure there were no further threats and another device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

Two people inside the migrant centre reported minor injuries and the site remained open although 700 people were moved to Manston asylum processing centre in Kent for safety reasons during the initial stage of the investigation, police said.

A Reuters photographer said a man threw petrol bombs with fireworks attached before killing himself.

Farage has said he hoped the actions of “one lunatic” won’t distract from the wider issue of migrant crossings over the Channel.

But the BBC has been widely condemned over their decision to invite him on the World at One to share his opinion on the attacks.

Here’s a pick of what people had to say:

#Radio4 #WATO just broadcast an interview with Nigel Farage.He told lies about migration.His false assertions were not challenged nor countered. The BBC has a long history of allowing Farage to prey on fears & prejudices unchallenged It’s disgraceful they continue to indulge him — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) October 31, 2022

What a terrible decision by the BBC to interview Nigel Farage over the Manston migrant centre.



What the hell does he have to offer in this debate?



This is the time for a serious discussion on the impact of the Tory’s cruel immigration policies. Not more myths and scapegoating. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) October 31, 2022

The day after a migrant processing centre was fire-bombed, the BBC gets Farage out of the crypt. How very, very stupid. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 31, 2022

Nigel Farage on the World at One spreading bile about a "flood" of migrants coming to the UK, the day after an immigration centre in Dover was attacked with petrol bombs. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 31, 2022

What a fantastic idea to unearth Farage and stoke up the flames just a little bit more – today of all days. @BBCWorldatOne — Annette Dittert (@annettedittert) October 31, 2022

Related: Braverman reveals fresh details about ministerial code breach