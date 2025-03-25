Laurence Fox has been charged with a sexual offence after allegedly sharing an up-skirting photo on X.

Fox is accused of sharing a compromising image of TV star Narinder Kaur on his X account in April last year.

Kaur said the image was of her, and was taken without her knowledge or consent. She reported the image to the police, and has previously said the incident left her feeling “violated, humiliated and degraded.”

The Metropolitan Police said Fox had been charged under Section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

It is a crime to intentionally share sexual images of someone without their consent, with the intention of causing “alarm, distress, humiliation, or for sexual gratification”.

Fox is set to appear at at Westminster Magistrate’s Court on April 24, LBC reports.

If found guilty, he could be sentenced to two years in prison, and be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “A man has been charged with a sexual offence following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

“Laurence Fox, 46, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 24 April charged with an offence contrary to section 66A of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“The charge relates to an image that was posted on a social media platform in April 2024.”

Last year, Fox was ordered to pay £180,000 in damages to two people who he called “paedophiles” on social media.

Former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal successfully sued Fox over the incident, which took place during an argument on social media about Black History Month.

