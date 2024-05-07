Narinder Kaur has hit out at Elon Musk after he weighed in on a controversial tweet posted by Laurence Fox.

The Tesla billionaire and new owner of X (formerly Twitter) commented ‘wow’ under a post from Fox in which he fumed that a number of elected individuals in the latest elections are all Muslim, even when some of them aren’t.

It comes after Fox shared an unauthorised ‘upskirt photo’ of broadcaster and actress Kaur that exposed her while seated in a vehicle.

Fox uploaded the picture to social media on Wednesday night in an incident that has since been referred to the police.

Upskirting became a criminal offence in the UK in 2019.

Responded to Musk’s comment on X, Kaur wrote: “Yes, it is indeed ‘wow’ it took 2 days for an upskirt photo of me to be taken down by your platform despite hundreds of people reporting it.”

She added: “I should add an ‘illegal’ upskirt photo.”

Kaur then responded to a follower: “Yes…hundreds and hundreds reported it. Probably near thousands…And it stayed up there regardless..”

Yes, it is indeed 'wow' it took 2 days for an upskirt photo of me to be taken down by your platform despite hundreds of people reporting it. https://t.co/FfjdVel3nZ — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 5, 2024

She has received support from Jeremy Vine, having made regular appearances on his Channel 5 show. Vine shared a link to the Mirror’s report regarding Fox’s sharing of the photo and added: “Wishing ⁦@narindertweets well… this is nasty Laurence Fox posts indecent photo of TV host from 17 years ago.”

One Twitter user named Amy replied to Vine’s tweet, writing: “Beyond vile. Let’s hope the @metpoliceuk hurry up and do their job.”

Related: Israeli offensive in Rafah ‘must not go ahead’, Sir Keir Starmer warns