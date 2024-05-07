Amtrak’s iconic California Zephyr, which starts its three-day journey from Chicago’s Union Station, has made the list of ‘60 Amazing Train Journeys’ in Lonely Planet’s latest travel title.

The journey travels nearly 2,500-miles from Chicago to San Francisco, where those onboard can take in the quaint farming towns, colourful fields, and lush greenery of Illinois through the floor-to-ceiling windows of the lounge car on this slow, epic, once-in-a-lifetime experience before crossing the Mighty Mississippi.

Before the train leaves Chicago’s beaux arts Union Station, be sure to take in the lakefront skyline and explore the city’s lively mix of award-winning dining, stunning architecture, vibrant art scene and rich history.

Tom Hall, Editorial Director at Lonely Planet, and train expert, says “the California Zephyr from Chicago to San Francisco is perhaps the most enjoyable of all the Amtrak routes across the USA.”

But it’s not the only way to explore the great state of Illinois by train. Here’s some alternative routes to check out:

Chicago to Quincy

The westbound line leaves Chicago’s Union Station twice a day, stopping in three Illinois towns before hitting Quincy. Each station served offers an adventure of its own, with plenty to see, taste and explore. The first stop is Naperville, the fifth largest city in Illinois, where the DuPage Children’s Museum is worth a visit, or take a stroll along the scenic Naperville Riverwalk. One stop further is Princeton, with its quaint Main Street lined with historic buildings and the landmark Red Covered Bridge. It offers Midwest charm with stunning views of the Bureau Valley countryside. The picturesque town of Galesburg is the next stop and is a haven for foodies, brewery connoisseurs and architecture enthusiasts, while those interested in the arts should head to the famous Orpheum Theater. The last stop is Quincy, which is rich in history, cultural institutions and amazing architecture with over 3,600 buildings on the National Historic Register, and a thriving culinary scene to explore.

Chicago to Carbondale

Three times a day trains depart Chicago’s Union Station and head south for Carbondale. Step back in time to the golden age of train travel and settle in for a peaceful ride on an iconic train route towards some of Illinois’ most charming towns and hidden treasures. The first stop is Homewood, which boasts the largest collection of Richard Haas murals anywhere in the world. Next stop is Kankakee, where the Kankakee County Historical and Art Museum and the Kankakee River State Park are waiting to be explored. Don’t miss the B. Harley Bradley House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-style home built in 1900, with sweeping views over the Kankakee River. Champaign has a great foodie scene with family favourite restaurants and award-winning breweries, whereas in Effingham visitors can enjoy wine tastings at Tuscan Hills Winery, or farm-to-table eats at Firefly Grill, or simply relax on a spa retreat at Sara’s Sanctuary. Centralia is home to award-winning cider from Schwartz Orchard, handcrafted Illinois wines from Crooked Creek Winery and locally brewed IPA beers and seasonal specialties from Makraft Brewing Company. Carbondale is the last stop on this southern train line before it crosses state lines and is home to the Old Illinois Passenger Depot Railroad Museum where visitors can ring the bell of one of the original train cars from the Illinois Central Railroad. Giant City State Park offers something for everyone from picnicking and fishing to rock climbing, rappelling and horse-back riding.

Chicago to Alton

Five times a day trains roll out of Chicago’s Union Station destined for St. Louis, hugging iconic Route 66, and stopping off along the way in some of the most fascinating destinations Illinois has to offer. Joliet is the first stop where a tour of Old Joliet Prison (of Blues Brothers and Prison Break fame) is a must. The Rialto Theatre, said to be a favourite haunt of Al Capone, is known for its well-preserved art deco design, while the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 features the world’s largest guitar sculpture. Pontiac is the next stop where you’ll find the Illinois Route 66 Hall of Fame & Museum and Pontiac-Oakland Automobile Museum, home to one of the world’s greatest collections of Route 66 memorabilia and classic cars and artifacts. Don’t miss the colourful murals dotted around the town and snap a photo with the world’s largest route 66 shield.

Bloomington-Normal is the next destination down the tracks and where the connection between Route 66 and Abraham Lincoln can be explored at the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center. The train will then make a stop in Lincoln, home to the Lincoln Heritage Museum, which exhibits a rare and valuable collection of artifacts that tell Lincoln’s true life story and legacy. It also offers great eats and local breweries. Next stop is Springfield, the state’s capital which has many historic Lincoln sites, including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum and the Lincoln Tomb. The new Illinois Route 66 Experience at the Illinois State Fairground features scale replicas of iconic signs that once lined the Mother Road. Those feeling peckish should visit Cozy Dog Drive In – home of the original corn dog on a stick, while Route 66 Motorheads Bar and Grill serves up the city’s famous horseshoe sandwich. The final stop along this Illinois route is Alton, located at the confluence of the Illinois, Mississippi, and Missouri Rivers, and is considered one of America’s most haunted small towns. It is also the only place where Route 66 and the Great River Road meet.

Chicago to Rockford

Proposals have been submitted for a line connecting Chicago to Rockford. This 80-mile service would provide easy access to Rockford’s many attractions including the Anderson Japanese Gardens and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Laurent House.

