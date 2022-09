The station connects the capital with locations such as Birmingham Moor Street, Oxford and High Wycombe.

Chiltern Railways, which serves the station, told passengers on Twitter there is “a defect in the tunnel to/from London Marylebone”.

DO NOT TRAVEL TO/FROM LONDON MARYLEBONE For customers going to/from West Ruislip, ticket acceptance is in place on @TfL London Underground. From West Ruislip, take the Central Line to Oxford Circus, and from there, take the Bakerloo Line to Marylebone. pic.twitter.com/96mdWTWAPR

National Rail Enquiries said no trains will enter or leave the west London station on Wednesday morning.

London Marylebone railway station has been closed due to a problem with a tunnel.

