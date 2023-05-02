Thousands of anti-monarchy protesters are set to disrupt the King’s coronation on May 6th.

According to reports, large demonstration will be held in Trafalgar Square with smaller groups stationed elsewhere in a move designed to show a republican presence throughout the procession.

Graham Smith, Chief Executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, said: “This is the first time a big royal event has been directly covered by a larger protest. It will be very colourful and very loud. We’ve not asked for permission, the plan is to just show up and protest.”

Republicans will wear yellow on the day, with yellow placards and flags – the colour of republicanism.

Channelling Steve Bray, they will make their presence known with megaphones and loudspeakers.

“The idea is that even if the BBC cameras pan away, they won’t be able to avoid hearing the protesters,” Smith said.

Around 1,200 people have pledged to attend already, according to Republic.

But if it was up to Lady Victoria Hervey, the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, she’d arrest them all and throw them in prison for the duration of the weekend.

Watch her unhinged views on the matter below:

Aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey tells GB News:



"If I was in charge of this coronation, I'd arrest all… those… people that would be protesting… I would put them all in jail like pre coronation."



I mean even my jaw is on the floor at this point. pic.twitter.com/DvKEJvuG90 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 1, 2023

