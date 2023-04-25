Thousands of anti-monarchy protesters are set to disrupt the King’s coronation on May 6th.

According to Byline Times reports, a large demonstration will be held in Trafalgar Square with smaller groups stationed elsewhere in a move designed to show a republican presence throughout the procession.

Graham Smith, Chief Executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, said: “This is the first time a big royal event has been directly covered by a larger protest. It will be very colourful and very loud. We’ve not asked for permission, the plan is to just show up and protest.”

Republicans will wear yellow on the day, with yellow placards and flags – the colour of republicanism.

Channelling Steve Bray, they will make their presence known with megaphones and loudspeakers.

“The idea is that even if the BBC cameras pan away, they won’t be able to avoid hearing the protesters,” Smith said.

Around 1,200 people have pledged to attend already, according to Republic.

Unconfirmed predictions have estimated Operation Golden Orb, as the coronation is known, could cost the taxpayer between £50 million and £100 million.

In addition, according to a previous report by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, each UK bank holiday costs the country around £2.3 billion.

