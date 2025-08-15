Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been praised for an interview he carried out with the spokesperson for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has been labelled as “journalism at its finest.”

The GHF is an American organisation – and backed by the Israeli government – which was set up in February 2025 to bypass the UN’s aid efforts in Gaza.

Since May, almost 1,400 Palestinians have been killed whilst trying to access food and aid, according to the United Nations. Of these deaths, 859 were in the vicinity of GHF sites.

The organisation has been accused of politicising and “weaponising” aid, and the vast majority of major aid groups, including the UN, have refused to cooperate with the GHF.

Very little is know about the foundation’s funding or how it operates. When Krishnan Guru-Murthy got a rare opportunity to speak to the organisation’s spokesperson, Chapin Fay, the first question he asked was about the GHF’s funding.

Fay claimed a number of countries funding the GHF had asked to remain anonymous, before saying the organisation takes no funding from Israel and is “independent and neutral.”

Throughout the interview, Guru-Murthy challenged Fay over the staff of GHF and why the aid organisation was being so secretive with its funding and operation.

The Channel 4 journalist also asked Fay about the almost universal condemnation the GHF has received from aid agencies across the world, with the organisation accused of being “accessories to the killings” near their sites.

Guru-Murthy took Fay to task over the way the GHF sets up its sites, before telling the spokesperson to “just answer the question” about whether the organisation is acting as “bait in a trap” to kill Palestinians.

Sharing the clip on X, one person labelled it “journalism at it’s finest.”

You can watch the whole thing below.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy challenges the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on the murder of Palestinians who queue up for food



This is journalism at it's finest 👏 #C4News pic.twitter.com/5A15JxASro — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 14, 2025

Many other praised Guru-Murthy for the interview, with one person commenting: “Well done @krishgm for holding the US fake ‘humanitarian’ group to account.”

Another said: “Outstanding journalism from Channel 4.”

A third wrote that Guru-Murthy was “brilliant”, adding: “Really gets to the heart of the story, asks the right questions, and won’t accept bluster and baloney. Superb stuff.”