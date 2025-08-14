An A Level student has called out the BBC for their coverage of the war in Gaza, and said Free Palestine live on air.

With it being A level results day, the BBC was live from Liverpool City College speaking to students about their results.

While speaking to a pair of students, one of them said: “On that note, I want to say Free Palestine, end the genocide and the BBC is complicit…”

The BBC presenter quickly interjected: “We’re here to talk about A-Level results… Gaza is a whole different subject…”

She then moved on from the pair and spoke to other students.

X users have been quick to praise the ‘fearless’ student for shedding light on the issues, with one saying: “They know exactly what’s important. Well done.”

“100% grade for ethics,” said another.

“That kid is fearless and smart…humanity actually might still have hope for a better future,” commented one user.

Earlier this year, a report analysing the BBC’s coverage of the conflict in Gaza found there had been a “pattern of bias, double standards and silencing of Palestinian voices” from the BBC, and that their coverage had been “systematically biased against Palestinians.”

The Centre for Media Monitoring analysed 3,873 articles and 32,092 broadcast segments, revealing that the BBC used emotive terms four times as much for Israeli victims. They alos found that despite there being 34 times more Palestinian deaths than Israeli deaths, the BBC did not reflect this in the number of victim profiles they published for Palestinians (279) and Israelis (201).

The report also highlighted how BBC presenters interrupted or dismissed genocide claims against Israel more than 100 times, but made no mention of genocidal rhetoric used by Israeli leaders.

