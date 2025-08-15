With temperatures soaring across the country, Aldi has announced it has launched an Only Fans that is literally for fans to help customers stay cool in the hot weather.

The sizzling new offer will see free fans being made available across the country as Britain endures its third heat wave of the year, with temperatures hitting a barmy 30 degrees in some places.

Teasing the announcement on social media, the supermarket posted to its Instagram and Facebook pages, sparking frenzied speculation.

But instead of racy content, shoppers were directed to an altogether more wholesome collection of content, in the form of the supermarket’s Specialbuys fans, including neck and handheld fans.

Shoppers were also treated to a hilarious tongue-in-cheek gallery of models who appeared in-store to promote the fans, posing in the famous middle aisle for maximum effect with captions such as “our hottest fan yet” complementing the pictures.

“We wanted to make people smile during the heatwave,” said an Aldi spokesperson.

“Fans are not the most exciting product in the world – but this summer, they’re the hottest thing we’ve got.”

The comments were quick to flood in on social media, with one person posting: “Finally, an OnlyFans my nan can subscribe to without me needing therapy”.

Another person said: “What happens in the middle aisle stays in the middle aisle – until now”, while a third pre-menopausal woman hilariously added: “I’m perimenopausal and these photos are my kinda porn at the moment!”

Customers can get their hands on a free fan by simply commenting on Aldi’s Instagram post ‘subscribe’ to be entered into a draw for a voucher.

Aldi’s Neck and Handheld fans will be available in stores from Thursday 21st August for just £4.99 each. Shoppers will need to act quick, because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.