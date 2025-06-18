Kneecap rapper Mo Chara wore a keffiyeh as he arrived at a London court on a terror charge.

Protesters descended on Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning to protest terrorism charges brought against rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (a.k.a. Mo Chara), charged under the name Liam O’Hanna.

The 27-year-old is accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a London gig.

The rapper was released on unconditional bail, and will appear at court for the next hearing on 20 August, according to news outlet Press Association.

In a statement, posted on social media in May, Kneecap said: “We deny this ‘offence’ and will vehemently defend ourselves.”

The band arrived at court on Wednesday wearing “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.”

Fans of the group gathered outside the court with placards saying “Free Mo Chara” and “Defend Kneecap”.

Large green flags saying “Free Speech, Free Palestine” were also on display.

A mixture of Palestinian and Kneecap flags were being held by some of the crowd, and a van drove past displaying the slogan “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara”.

At one point, some pro-Israel agitators had to be removed from the gathering.

🚨Police remove pro-Israel agitators from KNEECAP protest outside court🚨 pic.twitter.com/uQrl1W7L0J — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 18, 2025

