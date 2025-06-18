GB News has found itself in the rare position where people are praising the channel for allowing the truth to be spoken to its audience.

On Tuesday, Labour MP Natalie Fleet appeared on the channel to discuss the news that the government had launched a national inquiry into grooming gangs, following the publication of Baroness Casey’s report.

Speaking in the Commons this week, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was highly critical of the government for having previously voted against an inquiry.

But Badenoch herself has been condemned for politicising the scandal, whilst many have pointed out that both she and her party did very little to address the crisis during their time in government.

During her appearance on GB News, Fleet called out Badenoch for her reaction to the Casey report and her criticism of safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

In an impassioned speech to viewers, Fleet said she was “really angry” at Badenoch’s comments labelling Phillips the “worst safeguarding minister ever.”

Fleet, who was groomed as a teenager, said that the reason people like her were in parliament was because of politicians such as Phillips.

Fleet was uninterrupted by host Martin Daubney as she defended Phillips, Keir Starmer and the government, and highlighted the Tory party’s hypocrisy on the issue of grooming gangs.

She slammed Badenoch for seeing the Casey report as an opportunity for “points scoring,” highlighting that the Tory leader said her party had “won” in an email to Conservative members.

'I was groomed. I was told it was my fault. Jess Phillips told me it wasn’t.'



Labour MP Natalie Fleet hits back after Kemi Badenoch brands Phillips the ‘worst ever’ safeguarding minister.



'She told me I belonged in Parliament. She fought for women like me.' pic.twitter.com/ojmSJZBqFl — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 17, 2025

After GB News shared the clip of Fleet on their socials, they were praised by some for allowing the Labour MP to “speak truth” to the channel’s audience.

One person wrote: “Credit to GB News… not something you’d expect but…. Allowing Natalie Fleet to speak truth to their audience who’ve been fed a very different narrative is superb.”

Credit to GBNews… not something you’d expect but….

Allowing Natalie Fleet to speak truth to their audience who’ve been fed a very different narrative is superb 👇👇🔥🔥👇👇 pic.twitter.com/zXFO2CVWXv — JPC (@jpxan71) June 17, 2025

Someone else said: “Never thought I’d ever post GB News content positively but you HAVE to listen to these brave words.”

A third wrote: “This not something you normally see @GBNEWS broadcast but credit where credits due.”

