Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch has claimed she became working class when she worked for American fast-food company McDonald’s.

Speaking to Christopher Hope of GB News the MP for North West Essex attempted to bolster her woman of the people appeal by suggesting she understands the struggles of the working man because she flipped burgers for a short period.

Badenoch is currently trailing Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race ahead of the party conference at the end of the month.

Tom Tugendhat and James Cleverly are also in the running.

Speaking to Hope, she said: “I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16, working at McDonald’s.”

Safe to say the reaction has been quick to flood in.

Here’s what people had to say:

I’m not sure that’s how it works https://t.co/SEagOsw7Rk — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 17, 2024

Yeah right.



“And as I was sweeping floors in the McDonalds toilets I used to sing “My Old Man’s a Dustman” and randomly mutter “GORBLIMEY GUV!”, before I eventually remembered that I was the upper-middle class daughter of a professor and a doctor.” — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 17, 2024

I want to believe this is a fake. But.

Anyone born working class will be guffawing or throwing something at the screen! https://t.co/EVLuGnmlnZ — David Noble 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DavidPNoble63) September 17, 2024

I grew up working class, but once became an aristocrat when I wore a fascinator to a wedding 😶‍🌫️ https://t.co/umvWum5Zve — WeStaged 🌹 (@katy_noakes) September 17, 2024

