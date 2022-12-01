The SNP’s Westminster leader has called on the prime minister to “admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis”.

Ian Blackford branded the UK’s departure from the European Union the “elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront”.

Raising the issue during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Blackford said: “It is such a sad sight to watch this Prime Minister ram through a Bill that would rip up 4,000 pieces of European law, laws that protect workers’ rights, food standards and environmental protections.

“It’s an even worse sight watching the leader of the Labour Party desperately trying to out-Brexit the Prime Minister.”

He added: “Brexit is now the elephant in the room that neither the Tories or Labour are willing to confront. When will the Prime Minister finally see reality and admit that Brexit is a significant long-term cause of the UK economic crisis.”

Sir Keir Starmer’s reaction caused invoked quite the reaction online, as he is seen laughing at Blackford.

You can watch the video below:

