Jonathan Pie has returned to the New York Times following his highly successful first Partygate video.

This time the political comedian is out to explain to Americans why the UK has been slow to come down hard on Russian oligarchs – unveiling some painful truths.

Pie said Putin has been “waving his massive KGB willy at us” since conflict broke out in Ukraine.

He said: “When it comes to sanctions the EU are going full pelt, seizing billionaires’ yachts, their villas, the whole shebang.”

But the bloc’s reliance on Russian gas means it is sending €350 million a day to “finance Putin’s war machine”.

“But here in the UK we don’t have the same problem,” he continued.

“Here we are reliant on something far more precious. Russian money.”

Explaining how London has become a giant laundry for oligarch’s cash, Pie said said “Londongrad” or “Moscow-on-Thames” is the “money laundering capital of the world, bar none.”

“It’s the only industry we have left.”

It means that the dreadful, inconvenient truth is that imposing sanctions against Putin “are in danger of hurting us more than him.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Kremlin-backed millionaires “can rinse their dirty money clean by buying up the most expensive houses in London,” says @JonathanPieNews, a fictional newscaster created by the British comedian Tom Walker. “It’s how the U.K. makes money.” https://t.co/8JBC3lueAv pic.twitter.com/NAoV7ib0pD — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) March 11, 2022

