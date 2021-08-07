Boris Johnson came close to being swept out to sea when holidaying in Scotland last year, it has been reported.
The prime minister allegedly got into trouble while either on a paddleboard or canoe during a trip to the west coast.
His protection officers were forced to plunge in and drag him to safety, according to The Times.
The publication claimed that Johnson told allies that he would return to Scotland for his summer holidays “over my dead body”.
Apparently, the PM is desperate to go abroad this summer but has settled on the South West due to concerns about how a jaunt overseas would go down with voters.
“It would not be a good look for prime minister if he was abroad while thousands were stuck in hotel quarantine after we put Mexico on the red list,” a source said.
Related: What’s left to privatise? A look at the increasingly narrow and bizarre list of public services going under the hammer
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .