Boris Johnson has been accused of committing a “clear breach” of the ministerial rules by only informing the appointments watchdog of his new role as a Daily Mail columnist half an hour before the public announcement.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments wrote to the former prime minister on Friday demanding an explanation in the latest claim that he has broken the standards expected of office.

📰 We are delighted to announce Boris Johnson as our new columnist



Famed as one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business, Boris’s column will appear in the Daily Mail every Saturday and you’ll be able to get a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays pic.twitter.com/76uETBRmnF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 16, 2023

A spokeswoman for the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said: “The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the committee has been able to provide its advice.

“An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.

“We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency.”

Related: Sunak set to be spared challenging vote after Johnson calls off supporters