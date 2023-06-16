Boris Johnson is set to become a new columnist for the Daily Mail after landing a reported ‘very high six-figure’ contract.

The right-wing rag teased the appointment of a “erudite new columnist” on its front pages this morning, seemingly trying to put people of the scent by referring to someone with great knowledge and learning.

Johnson previously wrote for the Daily Telegraph for £250,000 per year before becoming prime minister.

It’s expected that the former PM will earn a “very-high six-figure sum” to write for the Daily Mail, according to one figure.

The gig will give Johnson — the subject of a damning report by a parliamentary committee this week which accused him of misleading parliament — a platform to critique current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his bitter rival.

📰 We are delighted to announce Boris Johnson as our new columnist



Famed as one of the wittiest and most original writers in the business, Boris’s column will appear in the Daily Mail every Saturday and you’ll be able to get a preview on MailOnline and The Mail+ on Fridays pic.twitter.com/76uETBRmnF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 16, 2023

The newspaper might have some issues with his timeliness, however.

One former editor of Johnson’s, not authorised to speak publicly, said of the top Tory’s time at their publication: “The copy was pretty much bang-on. It’s always very lively. It’s always very clean. But the issue is what time it comes in compared to when we told him we wanted it. And it being on the subject we discussed.”

According to Sam Blewett, Acoba will be writing to Boris Johnson to seek clarification on whether he is the Daily Mail’s mystery new columnist billed for Saturday.

The committee has not received an application to take on the role from the former PM, he said.

New: Acoba will be writing to Boris Johnson to seek clarification on whether he is the Daily Mail's mystery new columnist billed for Saturday



The committee has not received an application to take on the role from the former PM — Sam Blewett (@BlewettSam) June 16, 2023

