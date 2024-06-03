Somerset-born actor John Cleese has reposted a Led By Donkeys video of former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, saying he feels “shame” that he gets elected in the region.

Rees-Mogg will defend a 50 per cent majority in the upcoming General Election on July 4th, with several people suggesting that his seat could offer the Portillo moment of the contest.

As campaigning steps up, campaign group Led By Donkeys has released a new anti-government clip highlighting the controversial life and politics of the MP.

Using clips from his childhood from 1969 through to the present day, the video’s content shows the politician’s affluent lifestyle, from attending Eton, to setting up an investment firm.

However, it also targets his stances on abortion and his ties with Russia, in a bid to sway people away from supporting him.

Reacting to the film, Cleese posted on social media: “A very, very high class asshole, who should never be allowed to represent ordinary constituents.

“As a Somerset man, I feel shame that he gets elected there.”

A very, very high class asshole, who should never be allowed to represent ordinary constituents



As I Somerset man, I feel shame that he gets elected there https://t.co/LN5f0LNwcU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 2, 2024

Related: Liz Truss faces election nightmare – as former PM forecast to LOSE her seat