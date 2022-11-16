Joe Lycett has sent an email to David Beckham’s PR urging them to respond to his ten-grand ultimatum ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The former footballer is a paid ambassador for the Qatar World Cup, and while the 2022 competition is just one week away there have been growing concerns about the nation’s criminalisation of homosexuality.

In August, Beckham confirmed his reported £10 million deal with an advert promoting Qatar tourism released in September ahead of the major sporting event.

His involvement – and the lucrative deal – has sparked fury among many who accused the sportsman of choosing ‘money over morals’.

In a video message, comedian Lycett addressed Beckham directly and called for him to end his relationship with Qatar.

He said: “If you end your relationship with Qatar, I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not, I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here. Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.”

Lycett has now followed up with an email which asks Beckham’s PR to explain why there has been radio silence on the matter.

He said: “I’ve managed to get myself into a bit of a pickle – I’ve been a bit daft and publicly announced that I’m going to shred £10k on Sunday if David doesn’t end his relationship with Qatar.

“Could you do me a solid and let me know if there’s a chance he might budge on his position.”

Read the email in full below:

An email to Beckham’s PR. Less than 4 days to go. #benderslikebeckham 🌈 pic.twitter.com/ANikkvfFjw — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 16, 2022

