Comedian Joe Lycett has sent David Beckham an ultimatum ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday 13 November, the comedian said:

“This is a message to David Beckham.

“I consider you along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don to be a gay icon. You’re the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like ‘Attitude’, to speak openly about your gay fans, and he married a Spice Girl, which is the gayest thing a human being can do.

“But now it’s 2022. And you signed a reported 10 million pound deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the FIFA World Cup.

“Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay. homosexuality is illegal punishable by imprisonment.

“And if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.

“You’ve always talked about the power of football as a force for good, which suggests to me that you’ve never seen West Brom, but generally I agree.

“So with that in mind, I’m giving you a choice, if you end your relationship with Qatar, I’ll donate this 10 grand of my own money as a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not, by midday next Sunday, I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called benderslikebeckham.com.

“Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded, you’ll be forcing me to commit a crime.

“Although even then I reckon I get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.

“The choice is yours. I look forward to hearing from you.”

Related: Democrats keep Senate majority in devastating blow for Republicans