The Jeremy Vine show attempted to answer one of the big questions of our generation on this morning’s show.

Using a ‘strangely familiar conveyer belt game’, the breakfast show host set out to determine whether shortages of certain products in the UK have been caused by Brexit.

McDonald’s milkshakes, children’s toys and IKEA mattresses made their way along a makeshift belt, which are all reportedly in short supply.

Vine giggled whilst discussing beer, saying “Wetherspoons had to apologise to customers after they couldn’t get their supply of beer,” as pints of Carling and Coors dry up across the Brexiteer’s bars.

He then added: “Then the winemaker Hardy is saying he’s got problems with staff shortages, the barrels are dry.”

The TV presenter then concluded with flu jabs delays, tissues supplies and bed linen shortages causing trouble for hotels across the country.

Reactions to Jeremy Vine’s shortages question

Twitter users were quick to react to the segment as they offered up their views on the big debate.

Paul Connew said firmly: “Brexit to blame. Blindingly obvious. As Remainer pundit who DID predict Leave winning referendum I also forecast regret would set in. It’s happening.

“Though hard for people to accept being mis-sold a fantasy by incompetent charlatans and opportunists. Leave wouldn’t win today,” he added.

And another user said Brexit is “undoubtedly a contributing factor” and it would be “absurd to pretend otherwise”.

“The EU is our biggest, nearest market… disrupting it was always going to add complexity and costs,” he added.

‘National awakening’

According to YouGov polls, 56 per cent of Brits have now noticed food shortages in their local shops or supermarkets.

The figures are up from 45 per cent in mid-August, and 36 per cent in late July.

Of the 56 per cent, the age group which most noticed the shortages are those aged over 50.

The figures have triggered various reactions from Twitter users.

Colin Alston noted: “Over 52 per cent. Is that the beginning of a national awakening?”

And Nik Traykov added: “Up from 48 per cent who noticed it in 2016.”

Rejecting EU workers

Problems with staff shortages have been felt across UK’s sectors, with jobs such as fruit and vegetable picking and lorry driving previously heavily taken by EU workers.

Around 100,000 truck drivers, previously made up primarily of Eastern Europeans, have left the government desperately trying to fill the vacancies because of post-Brexit rules.

But although transport minister Grant Shapps admitted the road freight sector faces “historic shortages” he said: “I do not support using foreign labour to tackle a long-standing issue in the haulage industry.”

Shapps insisting leaving the European Union has provided the UK with the “opportunity to introduce a new immigration system while building a more resilient domestic workforce”.

Among measures the government did take to tackle the shortages are the relaxation of tests for lorry drivers, as well as a “temporary extension” of drivers’ working hours.

Both measures have sparked fears over the safety of UK roads, but were hailed as a benefit from “increased post-Brexit sovereignty”, according to The Independent.

